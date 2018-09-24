PML-N proposes four names for committee to probe rigging

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised four names to be part of the committee to probe allegations of rigging in the July 25 elections.



The PML-N decided on Ahsan Iqbal, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sanullah and Rana Tanveer to represent the party in the committee.

The decision was made at a meeting of the PML-N parliamentary party on Monday, which was presided over by party president Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting started with members praying for heightening of stages of late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the hereafter.

Speaking to attendees, the PML-N president informed members that party supremo Nawaz Sharif will not take part in any political activity until the Chehlum of his wife.

Sources informed Geo News that the meeting, while expressing its severe reservations, rejected the federal government's mini-budget, and decided to raise voice against it in the National Assembly and Senate.

Last week, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government and opposition parties had agreed to form the committee to probe rigging allegations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had assured the government and opposition would have equal representation in the committee.