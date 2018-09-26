CII supports punishment on triple talaq, says chairman

The chairman CII was addressing media after a session/ file photo

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz said on Wednesday that the authority supports the decision of deeming triple talaq in one sitting as punishable.

The chairman was addressing media after a CII session, where he said that saying three times ‘divorce’ at the same time has emerged as a pertinent issue.

He said that the punishment regarding this will be discussed with religious scholars and also on making a consolidated divorce paper.

Dr Ayaz said a session will be summoned on the issue of triple talaq soon.

He further said the CII discourages marriages of minors.

On November 3, Dr Qibla Ayaz was appointed the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), Pakistan’s top Islamic advisory body, for a period of three years. He replaced Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, a politician from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, who headed the Council for six years.

The CII was first set up in 1962, during the term of Gen Ayub Khan. Its mandate was and is to assist the government in Islamising the laws.