Robbers loot private hospital in Karachi

Hospital where the robbery took place. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Thieves in the city have not even spared medical facilities, as one situated in Joharabad was looted by seven robbers Thursday morning.

According to the hospital administration, robbers entered the hospital and held the staff hostage. They also snatched the security guard’s gun and locked him in a room, the officials added.

The robbers then collected Rs200,000 from the cash drawer and disconnected the closed-circuit television digital video recorder to take with them, the officials further said.

Police recorded the statement of hospital administration and started investigation.

Photo: Geo News

On the other hand, Sindh Rangers arrested five accused from Quaidabad, who were involved in street crime.

As per a Rangers spokesperson, the group the arrested persons belonged to carried out criminal activities in Korangi and Malir.

Street crime has surged in Karachi as robberies and snatching started taking place in every nook and corner of the city yet again.

Even vehicles belonging to the government were not spared, which were stolen from different areas of the city recently.

However, Anti Car Lifting Cell recently arrested an accused who was involved in stealing government vehicles since 2013 and said he did so because the cars did not have trackers hence were easy targets.