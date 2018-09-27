CPEC includes most transparent projects, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Thursday that the China Pakistan Economic Corridor plan has the most transparent projects and audit can be conducted of it in order to ascertain it.



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader was addressing the National Assembly, where he said that the CPEC is a project for the entire country.

“Creating controversy over the project is enmity toward Pakistan,” said Iqbal.

“We brought in investment worth 46 billion dollars through the CPEC,” said the former interior minister.

He further said that a farce was created in the form of Panama Papers scandal which caused damage to the country.

Iqbal, while commenting on the mini-budget, said that the recommendations in it are not a solution to the national issues.

China's investment of more than $50 billion initiated CPEC projects across the country.

The projects aim to improve connectivity between Pakistan and China, starting with the port of Gwadar. Power, infrastructure and other projects are part of the CPEC plan.