Video surfaces of traffic warden refusing bribe in Peshawar

Traffic warden Asif Raza refuses bribe of Rs300. Photo: Geo News

PESHAWAR: The city police have announced cash prize and certificate for a traffic warden who refused to take bribe from a person whom he intercepted on Friday for driving a vehicle with police flashlight illegally installed on it.

The action was taken as part of an operation under which flash and laser lights installed on vehicles of common people are being confiscated.

The cash prize and certificate for the traffic warden was announced after a footage surfaced of the him refusing bribe.

The traffic police warden, Asif Raza, intercepted the vehicle of a man from Abbottabad and took off the police flashlight that was installed on it. The driver tried to offer a bribe of Rs300 to the traffic warden but he refused and also did not return the confiscated flashlight.

“Even if you give me Rs3 million [in bribe] I will not accept it,” the traffic warden told the driver.

According to police, the person offering bribe was from Abbottabad hence was considered a guest in Peshawar hence allowed to go after being given a warning.

However, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jameel has acknowledged the honesty of the traffic warden and announced to award him a cash prize of Rs5,000 and certificate of appreciation.

While talking to Geo News, the CCPO said more than 300 flashlights and laser lights have been seized by the police in three days during an operation in the city.