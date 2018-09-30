PML-N to withdraw members from all committees if not given PAC chairmanship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz made an important decision on Sunday regarding the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee.



The former ruling party has decided that in case if fails to gain chairmanship of the PAC then it will withdraw all its members from the other committees.

Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is not in the favour of someone from the opposition holding the chairmanship of PAC.

The PML-N members will not be a part of any committee then including the standing committees.

On September 25, a session of the PML-N had decided to name party President Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for chairman PAC.