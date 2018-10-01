Missing Karachi minor recovered, says kidnappers left him at nearby roundabout

Geo.tv/via Geo News/Screenshot

KARACHI: A minor boy who was reported missing two days ago from the metropolis' Qasba Colony was found Sunday night from a nearby area, authorities said.

Iman Ali, the seven-year-old boy from Qasba Colony, was recovered from North Karachi Power House (alternatively Power House Roundabout), where, according to him, he was left by the kidnappers two days after he had gone missing while on way home from a madrassah.



Speaking to Geo News, the scared boy, who was in his father's arms, said that he was "kept in a room", "given food and a 'syrup'", and, today, was left at "someplace".



Ali said he was kidnapped by a man named Fareed.

In this regard, the boy's father claimed that a certain Fareed Baig had to return Rs4 million to him, which is why, in order to get rid of the loan, Baig kidnapped his son.

Earlier, Ali's parents, alongside neighbours and other residents of the area, had staged a protest at Five Star Chowrangi after he was reportedly abducted.