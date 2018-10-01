Can't connect right now! retry
health
Monday Oct 01 2018
By
GEO NEWS

LHC orders strict implementation of smoking ban at offices, educational institutions

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Oct 01, 2018

The Lahore High Court on Monday, October 1, 2018, ordered the strict implementation of a ban on smoking at workplaces and educational institutions. Photo: File 
 

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday ordered the strict implementation of a ban on smoking at workplaces and educational institutions.

While hearing a petition regarding the smoking ban, Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi said smoking was banned in public offices and educational institutions. 

The Punjab chief secretary suggested that the court issue a notice ordering the strict implementation of the law to all relevant departments. 

The court then summoned the Director General (DG) of Social Welfare on October 2. 

The petitioner had stated that smoking at public offices and educational institutions leaves a bad impact on the health of children. 

The petition had further said that smoking at educational institutions was transitioning into drug addiction.      

Comments

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM