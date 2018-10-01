Dr Rizvi wants more SIUT centres across Pakistan

Dr Adeeb Rizvi - File photo

KARACHI: The founder of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Dr Adeeb Rizvi has called for more centres to be opened across the country.



In a video message, Dr Rizvi announced that centres had been opened in Sukkur and Larkana, while they were trying to open another in Lahore.

“It is important to do this because centres should be accessible for people and not be in one place. You have to take the facilities where they are required,” Dr Rizvi stressed.

Located in Karachi, SIUT founded by Dr Adib Rizvi is Pakistan’s largest kidney disease centre. It provides services such as dialysis and transplantation free of cost.