Pakistani artist attempts to break world record with 'pencil swing'

KARACHI: Pakistani artist Bilal Asif is attempting to make a swing entirely out of pencils in the hopes of breaking a Guinness World Record once again.



Asif is trying to get his name in the record book as he will use 26,370 pencils to construct a “pencil swing”.

The artist also shared a video on his Facebook page while working on his latest project.

In 2013, Asif broke the record of the tallest free-standing pencil tower, previously held by students of Eisenhower Junior High School in Utah, United States.

The tower took three hours to make and used 10,000 pencils. It was nine feet and seven inches high — an inch higher than the previous record holding tower.