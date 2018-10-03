Body of boy, 9, recovered from Ravi River, after police shoot dead suspect

LAHORE: The dead body of a minor boy, reported missing a day prior, was recovered Tuesday night from a river, police said, with authorities confirming they had shot dead the man suspected of killing the child.



The body of nine-year-old Ali Raza, a resident of Najaf Colony in the city's Iqbal Town neighbourhood, was found in River Ravi, authorities said.

According to police, Naeem — a suspect who was taken into custody after he was identified on the suspicion of the minor's parents — had confessed to killing the boy and agreed to locate and recover the body.

However, on the way, Naeem's accomplices opened fire on the police vehicle in an attempt to help the suspect escape. While they managed to flee, the suspect, however, was shot dead in the exchange of gunfire during the alleged encounter.



Ali Raza's parents, on the other hand, added that they believe their son was raped before being murdered. His body was subsequently moved to the morgue for post-mortem.