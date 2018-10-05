NA speaker was informed about Shehbaz’s arrest: NAB Lahore

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly speaker was informed about former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest before National Accountability Bureau took the action, according to a letter issued by NAB Lahore.

Additional Director (Staff) Muhammad Mazhar Javed issued a letter on Friday, stating that NAB Lahore Director General Shehzad Saleem had a telephonic conversation with NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The letter further states that NAB issued arrest warrant for Shehbaz and also executed the action on the same day.

Moreover, it was written that investigation was under process by the anti-graft body against the management and officials of Punjab Land Development Company, Lahore Development Authority and Lahore Casa Developers. The mentioned persons were being probed under the provision of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Earlier in the day, Nab arrested Shehbaz in the Ashiana Housing Scheme case.

Shehbaz, who is the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, was arrested when he appeared before NAB to record his statement in the Saaf Pani case.

“The National Accountability Bureau Lahore has arrested former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana Company case. NAB will produce Shehbaz Sharif in an accountability court tomorrow [Saturday],” a press release issued by the bureau said.

Sources said that NAB had summoned Shehbaz to appear before it at 11am today and was detained when he appeared at the bureau's office later during the day to record his statement.