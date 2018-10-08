Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Ghauri missile system

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Monday successfully conducted training launch of Ghauri Missile System, aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The ballistic missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads up to a distance of 1300km, the statement said. The launch consolidates Pakistan’s nuclear capability which is aimed at peace and stability through a credible deterrence regime.

The launch was witnessed by Lieutenant General Hilal Hussain, commander of Army Strategic Forces Command, Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, NESCOM chairman, Tahir Ikram, chairman KRL, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers from strategic organisations.

On the occasion, Lt Gen Hussain appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces.

The president and prime minister of Pakistan have conveyed their appreciation on successful launch of the missile system.

The chairman of joint chiefs of staff committee and services chiefs also congratulated the strategic forces, scientists and engineers on the accomplishment.