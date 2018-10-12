Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Oct 12 2018
By
SNSaeed Niazi

Police clears PML-N-UK of involvement in fight with PTI activists

By
SNSaeed Niazi

Friday Oct 12, 2018

Scotland Yard has cleared PML-N-UK’s Senior VP Nasir Butt in a case involving a fight with PTI activists outside Avenfield apartments earlier this year 

LONDON: Scotland Yard has cleared PML-N-UK’s Senior Vice President Nasir Butt in a case involving a fight with PTI activists outside Avenfield apartments on July 10 this year.

Dozens of PTI activists held a series of protests outside the flats of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz soon after the NAB accountability court convicted Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz while both of them were in London to be with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Two days before Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Pakistan, a group of PML-N activists gathered outside the apartments to counter the protesters, who were assembling there daily for three days. A fight subsequently broke out between the two groups.

PTI activists alleged that two of their members were assaulted by Nasir Butt and Faisal Awan and that four mobile phones were snatched from the protesters.

The police arrested Nasir Butt from the scene and released him on bail after two hours, pending further investigation. He was asked to appear at the police station this week, where he was told that no further action will be taken and he had no questions to answer.

Nasir Butt said he stands vindicated that he had not done anything wrong.

“The police was told a lie that I had assaulted a few protesters and took away their phones. I had done nothing wrong. I was present there to defend my leader and will do so again and again. The protesters who had gathered were fed lies and they were standing there making demands on the back of a pack of lies told to them by their leaders. It’s unfortunate that the police arrested me for the wrong information provided to them,” he said.

Nasir Butt added that the police had gathered evidence and found that there was no violation of the laws. He said he is proud of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his followers will stand by him against all odds.

“A campaign of lies and deceit was run against Nawaz Sharif and billions were spent to find something against him. He was thrown out for not taking salary from his son but the accountability judge established that Nawaz Sharif has never been involved in corruption of any kind. We are proud of him.”

Nasir Butt was cleared by the police two days after the same unit of the police in London cleared Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif in a fight that had broken out on July 12, 2018. The police has told both of them that no further action will be taken against them.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

 Updated 3 hours ago
By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

Updated 3 hours ago
Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

 Updated 6 hours ago
Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Updated 6 hours ago
By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM