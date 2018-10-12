Police clears PML-N-UK of involvement in fight with PTI activists

Scotland Yard has cleared PML-N-UK’s Senior VP Nasir Butt in a case involving a fight with PTI activists outside Avenfield apartments earlier this year

LONDON: Scotland Yard has cleared PML-N-UK’s Senior Vice President Nasir Butt in a case involving a fight with PTI activists outside Avenfield apartments on July 10 this year.

Dozens of PTI activists held a series of protests outside the flats of Hasan and Hussain Nawaz soon after the NAB accountability court convicted Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz while both of them were in London to be with Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Two days before Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Pakistan, a group of PML-N activists gathered outside the apartments to counter the protesters, who were assembling there daily for three days. A fight subsequently broke out between the two groups.

PTI activists alleged that two of their members were assaulted by Nasir Butt and Faisal Awan and that four mobile phones were snatched from the protesters.

The police arrested Nasir Butt from the scene and released him on bail after two hours, pending further investigation. He was asked to appear at the police station this week, where he was told that no further action will be taken and he had no questions to answer.

Nasir Butt said he stands vindicated that he had not done anything wrong.

“The police was told a lie that I had assaulted a few protesters and took away their phones. I had done nothing wrong. I was present there to defend my leader and will do so again and again. The protesters who had gathered were fed lies and they were standing there making demands on the back of a pack of lies told to them by their leaders. It’s unfortunate that the police arrested me for the wrong information provided to them,” he said.

Nasir Butt added that the police had gathered evidence and found that there was no violation of the laws. He said he is proud of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and his followers will stand by him against all odds.

“A campaign of lies and deceit was run against Nawaz Sharif and billions were spent to find something against him. He was thrown out for not taking salary from his son but the accountability judge established that Nawaz Sharif has never been involved in corruption of any kind. We are proud of him.”

Nasir Butt was cleared by the police two days after the same unit of the police in London cleared Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Sharif in a fight that had broken out on July 12, 2018. The police has told both of them that no further action will be taken against them.