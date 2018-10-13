Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Oct 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Imran initiates 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Oct 13, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan marked the beginning of 'Clean and Green Pakistan' drive on Saturday, by sweeping the ground and planting a sapling in the federal capital. 

The campaign is a part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policy aimed at creating awareness among the people for a healthier environment.

Addressing the students at the ceremony the prime minister said, “It is important to protect the environment.”

Urging the students to take part in the campaign, PM Imran said it is connected with the future of the country.

“Pakistan ranks seventh among countries affected by global warming, [while] Lahore is among the cities with the highest pollution level,” the PTI chairperson said.

PM Imran further said, “There is no litter in Europe. We litter our country, our lakes and are destroying the future of our country. Pollution decreases 11 years of a person’s life.”

Vowing to plant more trees across the country, the prime minister said, “We launched a billion trees drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and now we are aiming to plant more across the country which could change weather pattern of the country.”

Last month, PM Imran launched "Plant for Pakistan" drive which was part of PTI government’s Billion Tree Tsunami 2018 drive.

Climate change is one of the main issues that PM Imran's government aims to tackle through initiatives like tree plantation.

The country-wide tree plantation drive came after the PTI-led provincial government in KP executed a large-scale tree-planting project during its tenure in the province.

According to experts, Pakistan is facing enormous environmental challenges.

A survey conducted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute ahead of the 2018 polls found that respondents prioritised three key environmental issues – rising temperatures, water shortages and air pollution.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Pakistan Army has no role in accountability process: DG ISPR

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

Chaudhry claims forward block in PML-N

 Updated 3 hours ago
By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

By-election 2018: In-depth news, constituencies and candidates coverage

Updated 3 hours ago
Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

Never said we would not approach IMF, says Asad Umar

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

Case filed against govt official for demolishing antique building in Peshawar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

Only democratic rule can work in Pakistan: CJP

 Updated 4 hours ago
Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

Transactions of Rs74.4m made from mysterious bank account of Sialkot man

 Updated 5 hours ago
Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Passing out parade held at Kakul military academy

Updated 6 hours ago
By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

By-election 2018: How to cast your vote

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM