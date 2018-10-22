Can't connect right now! retry
COAS, US ambassador discuss bilateral issues in meeting: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Oct 22, 2018

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan-Photo: ISPR

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones on Monday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security with particular reference to Afghanistan.

In their last meeting on September 27, Jones acknowledged Pakistan's contributions in preventing conflicts in the region.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region, the statement added.

