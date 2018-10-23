Land worth Rs2 billion retrieved during anti-encroachment drive in Multan

At least 48 shops located in the book market were demolished during the anti-encroachment drive. Photo: Geo News

MULTAN: Land worth Rs2 billion was retrieved as the district administration launched an anti-encroachment drive in Multan on Tuesday.

At least 48 shops located in the book market were demolished in the Gulgasht area of Multan and the land given back to the madrassa.

The Multan Electric Power Company, Water and Sanitation Agency, Sui Gas and Solid Waste Management Company took part in the anti-encroachment along with civil defense and policemen.

Earlier, this week, nearly 3,757 kanals of land was retrieved during the on-going anti-encroachment drive in Lahore.

According to the report, the land that has been retrieved is worth more than Rs16 billion.

During the operation, 182 kanals of land belonging to Lahore Development Authority (LDA), 354 kanals of land belonging to forest department and 663 kanals of land belonging to the Ring Road Authority were retrieved, the report stated.