Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Nov 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

30 killed, over 40 injured in Hangu blast

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Nov 23, 2018

Thirty people were killed and more than 40 injured when a blast ripped through a marketplace in Hangu’s Lower Orakzai area on Friday. Photo: Geo News
 

HANGU: Thirty people were killed and more than 40 injured when a blast ripped through a marketplace in Hangu’s Lower Orakzai area on Friday, security sources said.

According to security sources, the blast occurred outside the door of a religious seminary which was located in Kalaya, a town in Orakzai agency.

According to security sources, the remote-controlled bomb was attached to a motorcycle. Photo: Geo News

"Three children were among those killed in the blast," sources added.

"The remote-controlled bomb was attached to a motorcycle," security sources said, adding "People were in the market buying warm clothes when the bomb went off."

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, authorities added.

The area has been completely sealed off and investigation into the incident is under way. 

This is not the first time the area has come under attack.

In 2011, 30 people including 10 cops, were killed and over 50 injured when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden double cabin van into the building of the Communication and Works Department.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazaro condemned the attack and said, "we must ensure greater security for our tribal areas especially protection of our people."

"Condemn the horrific terror attack in Orakzai tribal area - 25 people killed and 35 injured. Toll could rise. As the US fails in Afghanistan Pak shd be prepared for fallout and we must ensure greater security for our tribal areas especially esp protection of our ppl," she tweeted.


Comments

More From Pakistan:

PM says Chinese Consulate, Orakzai attacks part of campaign to create unrest

PM says Chinese Consulate, Orakzai attacks part of campaign to create unrest

Updated 59 minutes ago
War against terrorism, militancy not over yet: COAS

War against terrorism, militancy not over yet: COAS

 Updated 52 minutes ago
NAB drugging those in custody to influence confessional statements: Saad Rafique

NAB drugging those in custody to influence confessional statements: Saad Rafique

 Updated an hour ago
ASP Suhaee Aziz led operation against terrorist attack on Chinese consulate

ASP Suhaee Aziz led operation against terrorist attack on Chinese consulate

Updated 2 hours ago
India condemns attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi

India condemns attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Qureshi, Shehbaz say attack attempt to sabotage Pak-China relations

Qureshi, Shehbaz say attack attempt to sabotage Pak-China relations

 Updated 2 hours ago
China condemns attack on its consulate in Pakistan

China condemns attack on its consulate in Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM