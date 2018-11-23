30 killed, over 40 injured in Hangu blast

Thirty people were killed and more than 40 injured when a blast ripped through a marketplace in Hangu’s Lower Orakzai area on Friday. Photo: Geo News

HANGU: Thirty people were killed and more than 40 injured when a blast ripped through a marketplace in Hangu’s Lower Orakzai area on Friday, security sources said.

According to security sources, the blast occurred outside the door of a religious seminary which was located in Kalaya, a town in Orakzai agency.

According to security sources, the remote-controlled bomb was attached to a motorcycle. Photo: Geo News

"Three children were among those killed in the blast," sources added.

"The remote-controlled bomb was attached to a motorcycle," security sources said, adding "People were in the market buying warm clothes when the bomb went off."

The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, authorities added.

The area has been completely sealed off and investigation into the incident is under way.

This is not the first time the area has come under attack.

In 2011, 30 people including 10 cops, were killed and over 50 injured when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden double cabin van into the building of the Communication and Works Department.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazaro condemned the attack and said, "we must ensure greater security for our tribal areas especially protection of our people."

"Condemn the horrific terror attack in Orakzai tribal area - 25 people killed and 35 injured. Toll could rise. As the US fails in Afghanistan Pak shd be prepared for fallout and we must ensure greater security for our tribal areas especially esp protection of our ppl," she tweeted.





