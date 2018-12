Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: The Karachi police chief visited the city's port and surrounding areas Monday night to review security arrangements.

Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh, additional inspector-general (AIG) of police, toured Karachi Port, oil area, and China Port on his visit and observed security arrangements made on routes in Keamari, Shireen Jinnah Colony, as well as Sea View.



Dr Shaikh subsequently called a meeting to discuss measures to improve security at the metropolis' port.