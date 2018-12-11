SSGC decision to ‘indefinitely’ halt gas supply invites CNG associations' ire

A representative of a CNG association said that the protest will be carried out outside the SSGC office against the repeated supply halt-Representational image

KARACHI: CNG associations on Tuesday said they will carry out protest after the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced to halt gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh.

The SSGC spokesperson in a statement today said supply to CNG stations will be discontinued for an indefinite period of time.

A representative of a CNG association said that the protest will be carried out on Wednesday outside the SSGC office against the repeated supply halt.

The associations further threatened to block the city’s main artery Shahrah-e-Faisal if supply was not resumed.