Can't connect right now! retry
Trending
Life & Style
Tuesday Dec 11 2018
By
AFP

Khashoggi, other journalists named Time 'Person of the Year'

By
AFP

Tuesday Dec 11, 2018

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country's Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists. Photo: Time Magazine Twitter
 

NEW YORK: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country's Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.

Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote for The Washington Post and had been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, killed and reportedly dismembered, according to Reuters.

.

.

The magazine also honored Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo—currently imprisoned in Myanmar—and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.

Time, which has awarded the "Person of the Year" title annually since 1927, published four different magazine covers for this week's edition, each one spotlighting different honourees.

It is the first time someone has been chosen posthumously for the prestigious cover.

US President Donald Trump, the 2016 "Person of the Year," was the bookmakers' favorite this year but in the end was runner-up.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, investigating possible collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 election campaign, was ranked third

Comments

More From Life & Style:

Sarfraz Ahmed calls on squad to play 'without fear' in South Africa

Sarfraz Ahmed calls on squad to play 'without fear' in South Africa

 Updated 5 hours ago
Former Pakistan cricketer Sharmeen Khan passes away

Former Pakistan cricketer Sharmeen Khan passes away

Updated 8 hours ago
India blow as Ashwin, Sharma ruled out of second Test

India blow as Ashwin, Sharma ruled out of second Test

 Updated 9 hours ago
ICC boss 'confident' of corruption-free World Cup

ICC boss 'confident' of corruption-free World Cup

 Updated 9 hours ago
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Emerging Asia Cup semifinal

 Updated 3 hours ago
Kohli engineered Kumble's exit, leaked email suggests

Kohli engineered Kumble's exit, leaked email suggests

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ashfaq Hussain Shah elected new president of PFF

Ashfaq Hussain Shah elected new president of PFF

 Updated 24 hours ago
Lyon reach Champions League last 16, Bayern top group

Lyon reach Champions League last 16, Bayern top group

 Updated 11 hours ago
Pakistan cricket team to leave for South Africa tour tonight

Pakistan cricket team to leave for South Africa tour tonight

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM