Khashoggi, other journalists named Time 'Person of the Year'

NEW YORK: Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country's Istanbul consulate, was on Tuesday named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" alongside several other journalists.



Khashoggi, a US resident who wrote for The Washington Post and had been critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, killed and reportedly dismembered, according to Reuters.



The magazine also honored Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo—currently imprisoned in Myanmar—and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.



Time, which has awarded the "Person of the Year" title annually since 1927, published four different magazine covers for this week's edition, each one spotlighting different honourees.

It is the first time someone has been chosen posthumously for the prestigious cover.

US President Donald Trump, the 2016 "Person of the Year," was the bookmakers' favorite this year but in the end was runner-up.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, investigating possible collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 election campaign, was ranked third