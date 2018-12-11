FC recovers arms cache from Sibbi suburbs

Recovered items include explosives, mortar shells, rockets, anti-tank mines and accessories used in explosions. — ISPR

QUETTA: Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Tuesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the suburbs of Sibbi, Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



FC personnel recovered the cache during an intelligence-based operation (IBO), the ISPR said in a statement. Recovered items included explosives, mortar shells, rockets, anti-tank mines and accessories used in explosions.

Balochistan — Pakistan's largest province in terms of land area — has long been plagued by an insurgency and targetted killings. However, security forces have conducted effective operations across the province cracking down on militants in recent years.

Following the beginning of Operation Raddul Fasaad, security forces intensified intelligence-based and combing operations in an effort to establish peace in the province.

This has led to a considerable drop in militancy in the province but scattered attacks do take place there at times, and security personnel often seizing arms and ammunition dumped in far-flung areas.