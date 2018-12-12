Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 12 2018
Amin Anwar

SC orders continuation of anti-encroachment drive in Karachi

Wednesday Dec 12, 2018

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued orders to continue the anti-encroachment drive in the metropolis.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar was hearing a case pertaining to encroachments in the city.

During the hearing, the federal and provincial government and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar submitted a report on the ongoing Supreme Court-mandated anti-encroachment operation in the city. In the report, the federal and provincial governments and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) agreed to continue the operation in the city.

The court then ordered the authorities to continue the anti-encroachment drive. Justice Nisar in his remarks stated that the houses and markets located on amenity plots should be ordered to vacate premises in 30 days instead of the original 15 days. 

2,233 shops razed in anti-encroachment op: report 

A total of 2,233 shops have been demolished so far in the anti-encroachment drive, the report submitted in the Supreme Court's Karachi registry disclosed. 

744 shops were razed in Empress Market, 603 shops in Umar Farooqui Market, 176 in Mairaj Market, and 151 around Jahangir Park, the report stated.

297 shops were demolished at Ali Dina Road, 100 at Jinnah Road, three at Regal Chowk, and two at Akbar Road. 138 rented shops were razed at Khoury Garden, the report added. 

Over 500 shops have been relocated, with shop owners being provided a 4 x 4 space by the city government under an eleven month contract, the apex court was informed. 

The report added that Empress Market has been restored to its original state following the anti-encroachment operation. 

