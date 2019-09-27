Karachi: Here’s the traffic plan for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka series

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: The three-match one-day international series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka kicks off in Karachi today. 

The three matches will be played at Karachi's National Stadium on Friday (September 27), Sunday (September 29) and Wednesday (October 2).

Karachi Traffic Police, to facilitate the viewers/commuters, has made special traffic arrangements/diversion plan for the matches. 

Parking for public

The following parking arrangements have been made for the match-goers. Match-goers have been requested to park their vehicle at designated parking places where they must have to show their original ticket and CNIC.

Parking places and their routes

Urdu University Ground

Viewers of Traffic District Central and West coming from Liaquatabad No 10 can use Hassan Square and turn left at University Road and park their vehicle/motorcycle at Urdu University Ground. They will be taken to the stadium via shuttle bus at the adjacent Expo Centre. 

Match-goers from Traffic District Malir and East coming from Safora can use NIPA, while fans coming Sohrab Goth via Gulshan Chowrangi can use Gulshan Chowrangi. They can take a left turn at University Road and park their vehicle/motorcycle at Urdu University Ground from where they will be taken to the stadium via shuttle bus at the adjacent Expo Centre.

Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium near Millennium Mall

Those coming from Drigh Road via Shahrah-e-Faisal can use Drigh Road, take a right turn Rashid Minhas Road, left turn Millennium and park their vehicle/motorcycle at Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium from they will be taken to the stadium via shuttle bus.

Expo Center

Those travelling from South, City, West and Korangi/Defence via Shahrah-e-Faisal can use Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allahwali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, PP Chowrangi, University Road, Hassan Square, Baitul Mukaram and park their vehicle/motorcycle at Expo Center from where they will go out from Expo Center Gate No 2 for Stadium. Or Shahrah-e-Faisal, Drigh Road, Rashid Minhas, NIPA, University Road to Expo Center Gate No 1.

Those coming from Nazimabad, Liaquatabad No 10, can use Hassan Square, take a left at University Road, Baitul Mukaram and park their vehicle/motorcycle at Expo Center from where they will go out from Expo Center Gate No 2 for Stadium.

Raana Liaquat Girls College adjacent to Aga Khan Hospital, Stadium Road

Those commuters coming from Tower, Saddar, Clifton/Defence can use New MA Jinnah Raod, University Road and New Town. They can use Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allahwali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, PP Chowrangi, New MA Jinnah Road, University Road, New Town U-Turn and park their vehicle/motorcycle at Raana Liaquat Girls College adjacent to Aga Khan Hospital, Stadium Road.

Diversions

Karsaz

All traffic coming from Nursery shall not be permitted to proceed Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road). These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road Shahrah-e-Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium to NIPA.

Millennium

No traffic will be allowed to proceed from Rashid Minhas Road towards Stadium Road. Vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium), Drigh Road to Shahrah-e-Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

New Town Chowrangi

From University Road, traffic will be diverted towards Jail Chowrangi, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to PP Chowrangi. Those coming towards Aga Khan Hospital, Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed to travel to New Town. 

NOTE: University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road and Rashid Minhas Road will remain open for traffic.

All commuters from Central, East, Malir, South and West can use Lyari Express Way both sides from Mirza Adam Khan Chowk, Mauripur Road to Sohrab Goth.

Heavy Traffic

No heavy vehicles will be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No 10 to Hassan Square, PP Chowrangi towards University Road.

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on service roads or main roads.

In case of any inconvenience, people have been advised to dial Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma-1915, where traffic staff is available to guide/assist them. 

