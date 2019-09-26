Oppo F11 mobile price in Pakistan; Oppo F11 mobile features and specifications

Can't connect right now! retry
Oppo F11 has been released in Pakistan in February 2019. The expected retail price of Oppo F11 is approximately Rs 35,999 in Pakistan.

You can check the special features and specifications of Oppo F11 below.

Oppo F11 FeaturesOppo F11 Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
Performance
MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
Camera
48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
Battery
4020 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present

The above mentioned price of Oppo F11 may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of Oppo F11 in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.

