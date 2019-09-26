Oppo F11 mobile price in Pakistan; Oppo F11 mobile features and specifications

Thursday Sep 26, 2019
Oppo F11 has been released in Pakistan in February 2019. The expected retail price of Oppo F11 is approximately Rs 35,999 in Pakistan.
You can check the special features and specifications of Oppo F11 below.
|Oppo F11 Features
|Oppo F11 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4020 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The above mentioned price of Oppo F11 may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of Oppo F11 in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.