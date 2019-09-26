Oppo F11 mobile price in Pakistan; Oppo F11 mobile features and specifications

Oppo F11 has been released in Pakistan in February 2019. The expected retail price of Oppo F11 is approximately Rs 35,999 in Pakistan.



You can check the special features and specifications of Oppo F11 below.

Oppo F11 Features Oppo F11 Specifications

Operating System

Android v9.0 (Pie)

Display

6.5 inches (16.51 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

MediaTek Helio P70 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

48 + 5 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

4020 mAh battery with VOOC Charging v3.0

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano (Hybrid) with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The above mentioned price of Oppo F11 may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of Oppo F11 in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.