 
Gadgets
Thursday Jan 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranveer Singh in awe of Deepika Padukone’s hair, see his reaction!

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 13, 2022

Ranveer Singh is in awe of Deepika Padukone’s hair
Ranveer Singh is in awe of Deepika Padukone’s hair

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone often win our hearts with their love for each other. Recently, Deepika shared a glimpse of her hair on social media, and Ranveer's reaction makes you go awe.

The Piku actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her 'hair flip' that was an epic fail, However, her husband still wants to get lost in that hair.

Sharing the picture the 36-year-old actor wrote, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip #epicfail.”

She added a bunch of ROFL emojis to her post along with a photo of herself posing with frizzy hair that covered half her face.

In no time Ranveer slid into the comments section and posted a filmy remark, “Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (Wish to be lost in your hair)." Ranveer also added the kiss patch icons to his comment, along with a bunch of red hearts.

Ranveer Singh in awe of Deepika Padukone’s hair, see his reaction!

Meanwhile, Deepika's hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou also reacted to her post. The fans also complimented her on her unkempt hair look, pouring her feed with the heart-eyes and fire emojis.

On the work front Deepika, Padukone will next be seen in Shakun Batra's relationship drama Gehraiyaan, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime on February 11. 

More From Gadgets:

Arizona files law suit against Google over location tracking

Arizona files law suit against Google over location tracking
Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro Mobile price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy Xcover Pro Mobile price and specifications
Realme X50 price in Pakistan, Realme X50 Mobile price and specifications

Realme X50 price in Pakistan, Realme X50 Mobile price and specifications
Vivo V19 Pro price in Pakistan, Vivo V19 Pro Mobile price and specifications

Vivo V19 Pro price in Pakistan, Vivo V19 Pro Mobile price and specifications
Huawei P30 Lite 2020 price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Lite 2020 Mobile price and specifications

Huawei P30 Lite 2020 price in Pakistan, Huawei P30 Lite 2020 Mobile price and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus Mobile price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy S11 Plus Mobile price and specifications
Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Mobile price and specifications

Oppo Reno 3 Pro price in Pakistan, Oppo Reno 3 Pro Mobile price and specifications
Realme 5s with 48MP Quad Camera launched in Pakistan; Price and specifications review

Realme 5s with 48MP Quad Camera launched in Pakistan; Price and specifications review
Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan, Tecno Spark 4 Lite Mobile prices and specifications

Tecno Spark 4 Lite price in Pakistan, Tecno Spark 4 Lite Mobile prices and specifications
Xbox Series X unveiled by Microsoft at Game Awards

Xbox Series X unveiled by Microsoft at Game Awards
Infinix S5 mobile price in Pakistan, Infinix S5 mobile features and specifications

Infinix S5 mobile price in Pakistan, Infinix S5 mobile features and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 mobile price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A51 mobile features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 mobile price in Pakistan, Samsung Galaxy A51 mobile features and specifications

Latest

view all