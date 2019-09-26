Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Sep 26 2019
By
APP

President Arif Alvi urges for improved breast cancer screening facilities

By
APP

Thursday Sep 26, 2019

 

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressing on a comprehensive community-based health education programme to raise awareness about breast cancer said that one woman dies every 15 minutes of the disease.

Chairing a briefing on breast cancer awareness by the Secretary National Health Services here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said women in the country should be provided facilities including screening, sessions on self-examination along with the clinical examination and free screening mammography under one roof.

President Alvi appreciated the Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centre (FBCSC) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for initiating free screening mammography that helped detection of a large number of breast cancer cases at early stages.

He assured full support to FBCSC for establishing a breast cancer screening setup, at par with rest of the world in order to reduce the cases and appreciated the efforts for controlling the incidence of this disease in the country.

He was briefed on the mapping of the mammography facilities in the country in order to utilize them for breast cancer screening.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, and representatives from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Lahore, Shifa International Hospital, Pink Ribbon, Green Star, World Health Organization, and UNICEF were also present on the occasion.

More From Health:

Pakistan's total dengue cases shoot to a whopping 14,015

Pakistan's total dengue cases shoot to a whopping 14,015

 Updated 3 hours ago
Weight loss: Five top fiber-rich foods that help you lose weight

Weight loss: Five top fiber-rich foods that help you lose weight

 Updated 7 hours ago
Anti-dengue awareness camp established in Rawalpindi

Anti-dengue awareness camp established in Rawalpindi

 Updated yesterday
Punjab dengue cases skyrocket to 3,000 as death toll rises to five

Punjab dengue cases skyrocket to 3,000 as death toll rises to five

 Updated yesterday
Philippines risks polio problem as parents skip child vaccines: WHO

Philippines risks polio problem as parents skip child vaccines: WHO

 Updated 2 days ago
Afghanistan's Taliban lifts ban on World Health Organisation

Afghanistan's Taliban lifts ban on World Health Organisation

 Updated 2 days ago
Dengue claims one more life in Karachi, raising death toll to 11

Dengue claims one more life in Karachi, raising death toll to 11

 Updated 2 days ago
PKLI carries out only 50 kidney transplants in one year

PKLI carries out only 50 kidney transplants in one year

 Updated 2 days ago
CM orders availability of emergency medicines in all KP hospitals

CM orders availability of emergency medicines in all KP hospitals

 Updated 3 days ago
Minister stresses on vigorous dengue campaign

Minister stresses on vigorous dengue campaign

 Updated 3 days ago
Weight loss: Some effective tips to lose weight faster

Weight loss: Some effective tips to lose weight faster

 Updated 3 days ago
A hand sanitizer won’t help fight flu: study

A hand sanitizer won’t help fight flu: study

 Updated 3 days ago

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM