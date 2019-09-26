UAE, Japan, UN offer help for rehabilitation of Pakistan earthquake victims

An elderly woman walks past the debris of a collapsed house in an earthquake-hit area on the outskirts of Mirpur, Kashmir, September 25, 2019. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's ally nations — including the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Japan — as well as the United Nations have offered help for the earthquake victims' rehabilitation, an official of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said, adding, however, that the country had “all needed resources” to deal with the disaster.



Almost 40 people were killed and more than 450 homes flattened by the 5.8-magnitude earthquake, the tremors of which hit again Thursday leaving 75 people injured, according to data collected from quake-hit areas comprising Azad Jammu and Kashmir and cities of northern Pakistan.



More than 10,000 individuals are said to have been severely impacted by the earthquake.



The UAE's ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Alzaabi, offered his country's assistance to Pakistan late Wednesday, writing on his Twitter account: "I have received direct instructions from Abu Dhabi to provide all kinds of support and assistance to families and areas affected by the earthquake in different parts of Pakistan."

"We are currently assessing the needs with NDMA of Pakistan, our condolences to bereaved families,” he added.

"The UN country representative in Pakistan has offered full support especially for rehabilitation of women and children in the affected areas," said Mumtaz, NDMA deputy-director for media, told Arab News.



“Japan [has] also contacted us to support the quake victims,” he added, noting that Islamabad was not currently open to foreign assistance as it had “all needed resources” at hand.

Among the relief items the government has already distributed to the earthquake victims were tents, food, kitchen utensils, blankets, and fresh water, while rescue teams were in the affected areas with life-saving drugs and surgical kits.



“We will hopefully be able to start the rehabilitation process within a week or so,” said Mumtaz.

Initially, the rescue teams had to battle along badly-damaged roads and comb through toppled buildings to reach victims of the earthquake that had left 39 dead and injured hundreds more.

The last major earthquake tragedy in Pakistan occurred back in October 2015, when a 7.5-magnitude quake had killed almost 400 people across a rugged terrain that had impeded relief efforts. Prior to that, in October 2005, a 7.6-magnitude left over 73,000 people dead and left about 3.5 million homeless, mainly in Kashmir.

