Today's Currency Rates of US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Qatari Riyal, UK Pound in Pakistan - Open Market 27-Sep-2019

Today's currency rates of US Dollar, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, Qatari Riyal and UK Pound in Pakistan open market according to Forex Association of Pakistan were as per following.



The buying rate of 1 USD to PKR was Rs156.00 and selling rate of 1 US dollar to PKR was 156.50.

The buying rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was Rs41.54 and selling rate of 1 Saudi Riyal to PKR was 41.78.

The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs42.47 and selling rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was 42.61

The buying rate of 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR was Rs42.83 and selling rate of 1 Qatari Riyal to PKR was 42.99