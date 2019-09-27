Oppo F9 mobile price in Pakistan, Oppo F9 mobile features and specifications

Friday Sep 27, 2019
Oppo F9 has been released in Pakistan in August 2019. The expected retail price of Oppo F9 is approximately Rs 36,999 in Pakistan.
You can check the special features and specifications of Oppo F9 below.
|Oppo F9 Features
|Oppo F9 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v8.1 (Oreo)
|Display
|6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Design
|Slim Design
|Performance
|MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor
4 GB RAM
64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB
|Camera
|16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Rear Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
3.5 mm headphone jack present
The above mentioned price of Oppo F9 may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of Oppo F9 in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.