Oppo F9 mobile price in Pakistan, Oppo F9 mobile features and specifications

Oppo F9 has been released in Pakistan in August 2019. The expected retail price of Oppo F9 is approximately Rs 36,999 in Pakistan.



You can check the special features and specifications of Oppo F9 below.

Oppo F9 Features Oppo F9 Specifications

Operating System

Android v8.1 (Oreo)

Display

6.3 inches (16 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Design

Slim Design

Performance

MediaTek Helio P60 Octa core Processor

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage, expandable upto 256 GB

Camera

16 + 2 MP Dual Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

3500 mAh battery with Fast Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

Rear Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

3.5 mm headphone jack present



The above mentioned price of Oppo F9 may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of Oppo F9 in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.