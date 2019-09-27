PM Imran lauded for bold stance against off-shore tax havens

NEW YORK: Prime Minister Imran has earned praise for his address to the United Nations Trusteeship Council in which he deplored the unwillingness of rich countries to return the money stashed there by the corrupt ruling elites of poor states.



PM Imran was speaking at the event held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Thursday. The premier talked at length about myriad of issues, including capital outflows.

He said countries like Pakistan had no resources and lawyers to indulge in legal battles abroad to recover the money plundered by corrupt elements and transferred to western capital in offshore bank accounts.

"We are trying out best to retrieve that money," he said, adding that Pakistan was facing difficulties in getting the money back even after locating the properties made out of the looted money abroad.

"And I am afraid there is a lack of political will in rich countries because they gain from it," Prime Minister Imran said.

He added that the poor countries lack the the resources, lawyers and infrastructure abroad to retrieve the money.

The Pakistan leader said this approach had not only deprive Pakistan of money which could have been spent on human beings, "it is also not a deterrent against corruption "

The premier called out the richer countries for what he said was their greed, that forced them to establish offshore tax havens.

The prime minister said the money plundered from poor countries should worry the west like the drug money and terror financing.

The participants of the session were visibly impressed with the bold stance adopted by the Pakistani leader as he received a great applause at the end of his speech.