Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile price in Pakistan; Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile features and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 will be launched in Pakistan soon. The expected retail price of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 will be approximately Rs 22,999 in Pakistan.



You can check the special features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 below.

Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Features Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Specifications

Operating System

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Display

5.7 Inches

Performance

Octa-Core, Exynos 7880 Octa

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

Camera

Dual 16 MP + 2 MP

16 MP Front

Battery

4000 mAh

Connectivity

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Special Features

Fingerprint Sensor

3.5mm Audio Jack



The above mentioned price of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.