Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile price in Pakistan; Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 mobile features and specifications

Friday Sep 27, 2019
Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 will be launched in Pakistan soon. The expected retail price of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 will be approximately Rs 22,999 in Pakistan.
You can check the special features and specifications of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 below.
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Features
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 Specifications
|Operating System
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|5.7 Inches
|Performance
|Octa-Core, Exynos 7880 Octa
2GB RAM
16GB internal storage
|Camera
|Dual 16 MP + 2 MP
16 MP Front
|Battery
|4000 mAh
|Connectivity
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Special Features
|Fingerprint Sensor
3.5mm Audio Jack
The above mentioned price of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of Samsung Galaxy A5 2019 in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.