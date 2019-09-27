OnePlus 7T mobile price in Pakistan; OnePlus 7T mobile features and specifications

OnePlus 7T will be launched in Pakistan soon. The expected retail price of OnePlus 7T will be approximately Rs 89,999 in Pakistan.



You can check the special features and specifications of OnePlus 7T below.

OnePlus 7T Features OnePlus 7T Specifications

Operating System

Android v10 (Q)

Display

6.55 inches (16.64 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch

Gorilla Glass 5 Protection

Performance

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core Processor

8 GB RAM

128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory

Camera

48 + 16 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras

16 MP Front Camera

Battery

3800 mAh battery with Warp Charging

Connectivity

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support

SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G

SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G

Special Features

On-screen Fingerprint Sensor

Face Unlock

No 3.5 mm headphone jack present



The above mentioned price of OnePlus 7T may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of OnePlus 7T in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.