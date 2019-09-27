OnePlus 7T mobile price in Pakistan; OnePlus 7T mobile features and specifications

Friday Sep 27, 2019
OnePlus 7T will be launched in Pakistan soon. The expected retail price of OnePlus 7T will be approximately Rs 89,999 in Pakistan.
You can check the special features and specifications of OnePlus 7T below.
|OnePlus 7T Features
|OnePlus 7T Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v10 (Q)
|Display
|6.55 inches (16.64 cm) bezel-less display with waterdrop notch
Gorilla Glass 5 Protection
|Performance
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
128 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|48 + 16 + 12 MP Triple Rear Cameras
16 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|3800 mAh battery with Warp Charging
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|On-screen Fingerprint Sensor
Face Unlock
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The above mentioned price of OnePlus 7T may be different from the actual market rates in Pakistan. To verify the actual price of OnePlus 7T in Pakistan, please visit nearest mobile shops.