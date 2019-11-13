Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Nov 13 2019
By
AFP

Number of women directors growing in UK: study

By
AFP

Wednesday Nov 13, 2019

A woman is silhouetted at Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain, May 1, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files

LONDON: The number of women directors at top UK companies increased in 2019 but more is needed to correct an overall gender imbalance in leadership, a report showed Wednesday.

A total 32.4 percent of all board positions at companies trading on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index are held by women, up from 30.2 percent last year, according to The Hampton-Alexander Review.

The ten-year Review, launched in 2011, is on track to meet its target of 33 percent of all FTSE 100 board directors being women by 2020.

"If this progress continues into 2020, our targets for women on boards will be met," said the Review's chair Philip Hampton.

"Whilst this is a key indicator of change at the top, strengthening the number of women in executive positions is critical to achieving long-term gender balance."

He added: "We are still a long way from reaching the target for women in senior leadership roles below board level. Unless half of all appointments made this year go to women, our target for 2020 is not going to be met."

The data, which was collated in mid-October, also showed that 29.6 percent of board roles on companies listed on London's second-tier FTSE 250 index are held by women.

That was up considerably from 24.9 percent the previous year.

The Review's chief executive, Denise Wilson, said "strong foundations have been laid and significant progress has been made since the journey began in earnest in 2011".

She added: "The very senior jobs were always going to be the hardest of challenges; however, a stronger focus is now required at every stage of the appointment process to address the reasons why top jobs aren't going to women."

More From World:

Climate change blamed as floods overwhelm Venice, swamping basilica and squares

Climate change blamed as floods overwhelm Venice, swamping basilica and squares

 Updated 4 hours ago
Delhi smog hits 'emergency' levels as Britain's Prince Charles visits

Delhi smog hits 'emergency' levels as Britain's Prince Charles visits

 Updated 2 hours ago
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain to play in Qatar, signalling thaw

Saudi, UAE, Bahrain to play in Qatar, signalling thaw

 Updated 9 hours ago
WATCH: Lebanese protester acts 'inappropriately' with female reporter on live television

WATCH: Lebanese protester acts 'inappropriately' with female reporter on live television

 Updated 9 hours ago
Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul

Seven killed after car bomb blast near Afghan interior ministry in Kabul

 Updated 11 hours ago
Ayodhya, Kartarpur, and Jinnah’s Pakistan

Ayodhya, Kartarpur, and Jinnah’s Pakistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Australia orders evacuations as firefighters struggle to contain bushfires

Australia orders evacuations as firefighters struggle to contain bushfires

 Updated 14 hours ago
US customs officers need 'reasonable suspicion' for searches: judge

US customs officers need 'reasonable suspicion' for searches: judge

 Updated 14 hours ago
Republicans, Democrats draw battle lines over Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

Republicans, Democrats draw battle lines over Trump impeachment inquiry hearings

 Updated 14 hours ago
Trump 'so extreme' on climate he´s waking people up says Greta Thunberg

Trump 'so extreme' on climate he´s waking people up says Greta Thunberg

 Updated 15 hours ago
PM Boris Johnson visits mosque as part of election campaign

PM Boris Johnson visits mosque as part of election campaign

 Updated 17 hours ago
Afghanistan to release senior Taliban prisoners in apparent swap

Afghanistan to release senior Taliban prisoners in apparent swap

 Updated yesterday

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM