Friday Nov 15 2019
Further delay in Nawaz's treatment can be fatal: PML-N

Friday Nov 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said on Friday that further delay in former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's medical treatment can fatal. 

Speaking to media, PML-N representative and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the medicines being given to Nawaz were resulting in side effects. 

"The side effects of the medicines being given to Nawaz Sharif are causing swelling in his body," she said. "It is dangerous to give him steroids and other medicines without diagnosing the disease."

Marriyum said that Nawaz could suffer a heart attack if doctors constantly kept trying to increase his platelets.

"If Nawaz is not shifted abroad immediately, then his treatment wouldn't be possible at the hands of Pakistani doctors," she said.

Government refuses to take out Nawaz's name from the ECL without security bond 

The government in its 45-page reply opposed the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL without a security bond.

It argued that the PML-N supremo is convicted which is why he should not be allowed to leave the country without submitting a security bond.

In today’s hearing, NAB also submitted its four-page reply to the court. Following the submission of the response, the court took a recess for an hour to allow the petitioner's counsel to read the responses.

A day earlier, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had filed a petition in the LHC seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list.

The petition challenged the government’s conditional one-time permission to Nawaz to travel abroad for medical treatment only after submitting a Rs7.5 billion surety bond.

During Thursday’s hearing the court sought a report and para-wise comments from the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Appearing on behalf of the federal government, Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq A Khan objected to the maintainability of the petition and requested that the petition be dismissed for being “non-maintainable”.

