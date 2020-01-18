FO condemns 'irresponsible remarks' about Kashmir, FATF by Indian General Rawat

Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. Photo: ANI

Pakistan on Friday condemned the “irresponsible remarks” made by the newly appointed Indian Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat in which the Indian general had admitted that Delhi was actively working to put Pakistan on a financial action task force black list.

A statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui on Friday said that the remarks by the Indian general were reflective of the “extremist mindset and bankrupt thinking” that have taken over the Indian state institutions.

General Rawat, in his remarks at the Raisina Dialogue 2020 earlier this week, had admitted that New Delhi was operating “de-radicalisation camps” in occupied Kashmir and was actively seeking to put Pakistan on the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

He also called for the blacklisting and diplomatic isolation of Pakistan. “Any country that is sponsoring terrorism has to be taken to task. I feel blacklisting by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is one good measure. Diplomatic isolation, you have to do this,” Rawat was quoted saying by The Print.



“As a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in the Indian occupied Kashmir, India is in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism,” the Foreign Office said, noting that talk to Indian camps in occupied Kashmir was simply despicable.



The FO spokesperson, in the statement, sought to remind New Delhi that it could not talk about such actions since it had turned Indian-occupied Kashmir into “world’s largest prison camp with eight million Kashmiris incarcerated there since August 5, 2019”.

The spokesperson maintained that the Indian general’s remarks on FATF were further proof of India’s “repeated attempts to politicise FATF’s technical proceedings for advancing its narrow, partisan objectives”.

It added that Islamabad has “consistently sensitised” the world about New Delhi’s “malicious campaign” and urged the FATF members to reject the “Indian machinations”.

“We also expect that the world community would take cognisance of the BJP Government’s desperate attempts to divert attention from the unacceptable situation in IoK," the spokesperson remarked.

"There is growing domestic protest against discriminatory laws and practices, and its unabashed animus towards India’s minorities,” said the FO. It also called for holding Indian accountable for its illegal actions.