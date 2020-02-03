CCTV footage shows 'family' kidnapping infant from Karachi park

One of the three alleged kidnappers seen walking with the 18-month-old child in his arms in the CCTV footage from Jahangir Park in Karachi, Pakistan, February 3, 2020. Geo News/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: A 'family' — including a man, woman, and a kid — allegedly kidnapped an infant from the metropolis' Jahangir Park, police confirmed after reviewing footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the surroundings.

Police said they have started a search for the group of alleged kidnappers after CCTV footage from the park showed the suspects walking with the 18-month-old child in their arms. The toddler and his parents had travelled from Ranchore Line to Saddar — where Jahangir Park is located — to enjoy the evening.



Sometime during their outing, the toddler vanished and his parents started searching for him in the park, as well as its surroundings. The CCTV footage was obtained after police at the Preedy station registered a first information report (FIR) on behalf of the missing child's father.

Later, police also made use of other CCTV cameras in Jahangir Park's surroundings. The kidnappers, according to the obtained footage, left the park at 7:30PM and hired a rickshaw before going to Atrium Mall in Saddar and then headed for Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Police had also requested the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to provide them with data of the woman seen accompanying the kidnapped child in the footage.