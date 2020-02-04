ECC to meet today to approve gas price hike

Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will approve the proposed increase in the prices of natural gas in its meeting today, reported The News.

The meeting will be presided over by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. The ECC will consider an eight-point agenda in today’s meeting, including natural gas pricing for the financial year 2019-20 with effect from February 01, 2020.

"The IMF negotiating team is in Islamabad and the ECC is now going to consider another hike in gas prices to ensure its seriousness regarding curtailing the losses incurring to the cash bleeding energy sector," the report said.

The Ministry of Petroleum had earlier submitted its summary to jack up gas prices from February 01, 2020.



On average, the proposed increase in gas prices during the ongoing winter will further increase the miseries of voiceless consumers, who are already bearing the heat of 14.6 per cent headline inflationary pressures.

The committee will also discuss the technical supplementary grant for the payment of compensation on the directives of the Supreme Court to the victims of a suicide attack at the district courts of F-8, Islamabad, on March 3, 2014. It will also take up approval of transfer of funds to the Ministry of Defence as a technical grant for logistic support of the maintenance of Cessna aircraft.

The meeting will decide the approval for the exemption of eight per cent minimum income tax for the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC). It is also set to approve the creation of Digital Media Wing in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The ECC will consider the approval for the request of conversion of loan into grant in the name of the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). It will also consider approval for amendments in SRO 192(1) 2019 dated 11-2-2019 extending exemption from Regulatory Duty (RD) to Export Oriented Units (EOUs).

The presentation on a comprehensive policy for the enhancement of cotton production in the country, is also on the agenda.