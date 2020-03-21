Sindh minister calls for waiving off utility bills as businesses close over virus fears

Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo. Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: Sindh Agriculture Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahoo on Friday called for the government to consider waiving off the gas and electricity bills for the Pakistani citizens for a two-month period as social distancing and appeals to stay inside homes have brought businesses and employees to a halt.

Rahoo said citizens should not be charged for 300 units of electricity and should be provided Rs1,000 worth of gas for two months.

"People are restricted to their homes and businesses have been shut down; it is, therefore, the only way relief can be provided to the citizens" as the country deals with the health crisis, he added.

The provincial minister noted how small businesses, employees, and daily-wagers were facing challenges in terms of livelihoods as many of them either did not have work opportunities anymore or were staying home owing to the government's orders.

"Even if [Prime Minister Imran] Khan sahab chooses not to release any funds for Sindh, he should provide relief to the people at least," Rahoo emphasised.