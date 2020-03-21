Niall Horan surpasses sales of Eminem’s 'Music To Be Murdered By'

Eminem took the world by surprise with his music album "Music To Be Murdered By" at the beginning of this decade.

The album was an instant and it immediately became the top trending topics on Twitter and other social media platforms.

It ruled music charts and seemed to retain sales records for a while.

But Niall Horan left the music lovers in surprise when he recently surpassed sales of Slim Shady's new album, claiming the biggest chart of 2020 with his new album titled "Heartbreak Weather".

The singer took to Instagram to celebrate his achievement and thank his fans.



