Government, opposition discuss joining forces to combat coronavirus outbreak

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser (left) and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to muster political support to counter looming challenges as the coronavirus epidemic spreads, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has contacted PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F leader Maulana Asad Mehmood, and PML-N leaders, Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

According to a report in The News, the contact was made on Friday to discuss the formation of a parliamentary committee to oversee government efforts to deal with the coronavirus epidemic as it spreads across Pakistan.

Committee to oversee efforts to battle virus

Qaiser, in his conversation with political leaders, sought names for the committee.

According to sources, the committee will comprise members from all parliamentary parties, from government as well as opposition, and from both Houses of Parliament.

Sources further added that two-thirds of the members of the committee will be from the National Assembly, while the rest will be from Senate. The decision to form the committee was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and NA Speaker Qaiser on Thursday.

While talking to the PPP chairman, Qaiser said that all had to fight the pandemic together and send a message to the nation that the entire political leadership of the country was united at this critical juncture.

Bilawal, while extending his party's support to the cause, said that the epidemic and the resulting health crisis needed to be tackled together.

'Virus would affect economy'

While talking to PML-N leaders Rana Tanvir Hussain and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Qaiser noted that the coronavirus, apart from affecting the health of the people, would also adversely affect the economy of the country.

"The country can face a multitude of challenges in the coming days," he warned. In response to Qaiser, the PML-N leaders agreed to the need for forging unity and tackling the challenges brought about as a result of the virus.

The PML-N leaders also assured Qaiser that they will give names of their party representatives for the committee after consultations with the party leadership.

