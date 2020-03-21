Ariana Grande requests for a restraining order against alleged trespasser

Ariana Grande filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles on Friday against a fan

While pop sensation Ariana Grande boats of a colossal fan following with fans having dedicated their lives to her, there are a handful whose obsession tends to cross the line.

The Thank U, Next crooner has found herself stuck in a muddle with one of her fans allegedly trespassing on her property, as per E! News.

The 26-year-old filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles on Friday while her mother Joan Grande is also in pursuit of court-ordered protection.

Police, last week, had arrested a 20-year-old individual identified as Fidel Henriquez and had booked him on felony battery and misdemeanor trespassing.

As per TMZ quoting law enforcement sources, the man had knocked on her door and had asked for her but fortunately the singer had not been home at the time and a property manager of her LA home had been the one to open the door who later called the cops on Henriquez.

A representative of the LAPD revealed to E! News that, "Henriquez became irate and spat at the officers,” after he was taken into custody.