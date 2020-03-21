Can't connect right now!
retry
Home
Constituencies
Candidates
Results
Home
Geo Urdu
latest
coronavirus
pakistan
world
sports
entertainment
business
health
Amazing
Sci-Tech
Food
Videos
shows
Geo Asool
Contact us
X
Home
Latest
coronavirus
Pakistan
World
Sports
Entertainment
TV Shows
Videos
...
Business
Amazing
Sci-Tech
Food
pakistan
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
GEO NEWS
Home
Pakistan
How does the coronavirus spread? This helpful graphic can be a guide
By
GEO NEWS
Saturday Mar 21, 2020
More From Pakistan:
pakistan
Pakistan suspends international flight operations for 2 weeks
pakistan
Coronavirus patients who want to avoid public hospitals - Punjab has a plan!
pakistan
US Embassy coordinating with Pakistani authorities after diplomat shows coronavirus symptoms
pakistan
COAS Bajwa directs Army to fast-track help to civil administration to counter coronavirus
pakistan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: US-based scholar suggests measures to curb spread
pakistan
Pakistan opens border with Afghanistan to allow essential goods to pass through
pakistan
Karachi weather update: Thunderstorms, rain forecast as city braces for virus lockdown
pakistan
'Held like prisoners at Taftan': Pilgrims recount time at quarantine camp
pakistan
Three alleged RAW suspects remanded in police custody for seven days
pakistan
Balochistan reports 12 more coronavirus cases, nation-wide tally rises to 531
pakistan
'Country in war-like situation': LHC seeks report from Punjab govt on measures against coronavirus
pakistan
Jang Geo Group workers continue protest against Editor-in-Chief's arrest
detail
Latest
view all
39 minutes ago
Pakistan suspends international flight operations for 2 weeks
58 minutes ago
Iman Ali claims she was offered to romance SRK in 'Raees' before Mahira Khan
an hour ago
Here is what medical experts have to say about six important questions regarding the coronavirus
an hour ago
Coronavirus updates, March 21: Latest news on the coronavirus outbreak from Pakistan and around the world