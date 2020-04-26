Coronavirus pandemic: Pakistan extends suspension of int'l flight operations till May 15

Photo: File

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has suspended international flights till midnight on May 15, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

“As per the decision of the government of Pakistan, the suspension of international flight operations as effected earlier has been extended up to Friday, May 15, 2020 at 2359 hours PST. The remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international flights reflected in previous orders remain unchanged,” CAA said.

The new directives come as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to over 12,700 with 269 deaths.

On April 18, Pakistan had suspended all domestic and international flight operations till April 30 in a bid to contain the coronavirus.

The aviation authority had said special/cargo and relief planes holding special approval will continue operations as per the permissions granted to them.

Earlier, Pakistan had suspended domestic and international flight operations in the country till April 21.

Most countries around the world have suspended international travel ever since the pandemic started spreading at a feverish pace in Europe, America and Asia last month.