Five children die after falling in water-filled pit in Karachi's Surjani area

Five children died after drowning in a water-filled pit formed in an empty plot in Karachi’s Surjani area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the bodies have been recovered from the site and sent to the hospital for further investigations.

The deceased have been identified as Maqsood, Zubair, Arman, Abdullah and Aseed.

Police said that Aseed and Maqsood were brothers. The children were between the ages of 9 to 14 and belonged to the same locality.

Residents told the police that the children went to take bath in the morning at around 8pm. They added that the four to five feet deep pit had been there for some time.