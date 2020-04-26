Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Five children die after falling in water-filled pit in Karachi's Surjani area

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Photo: File

Five children died after drowning in a water-filled pit formed in an empty plot in Karachi’s Surjani area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the bodies have been recovered from the site and sent to the hospital for further investigations.

The deceased have been identified as Maqsood, Zubair, Arman, Abdullah and Aseed.

Police said that Aseed and Maqsood were brothers. The children were between the ages of 9 to 14 and belonged to the same locality.

Residents told the police that the children went to take bath in the morning at around 8pm. They added that the four to five feet deep pit had been there for some time.

More From Pakistan:

Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs

Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs
British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention

British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission
Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders

Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders
Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown

Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown
Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals

Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals
80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt

80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt
Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo

Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo
Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan
Sindh records highest-ever rise in coronavirus cases at 383, turning situation 'bad to worse'

Sindh records highest-ever rise in coronavirus cases at 383, turning situation 'bad to worse'

Latest

view all