Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 27, 2020

Photo: File

OKARA: District authorities on Sunday recovered land, occupied illegally for the past 20 years and worth Rs80 million, in the Debalpur area of Punjab on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The issue had been highlighted by a PTI leader during one of the visits of the chief minister to the area where he was apprised about the situation earlier this year.

Taking notice of the illegal activity, Buzdar issued directives to the local administration, under which Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali took action to retrieve the land.

Assistant Commissioner Debalpur Khalid Abbas said he was instructed by top officials to take necessary action against the grabbers. “21 acres of land from Shergarh and other adjoining areas were recovered from Ali Riaz Kirmani,” Abbas said.

He added that of the 21 acres, nine acres were being used to harvest wheat. 

When contacted, PTI leader Syed Abbas Raza Rizvi said he was thankful to the chief minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan for recovering the land that he had pointed out. 

He also thanked the district administration and the deputy commissioners for working swiftly and recovering the land.

“I will continue to raise my voice against land grabbing,” he said. “These lands should be used for the benefit of the public.”

“No matter how powerful a person is, they are not above the law. I will not sit quietly until each piece of land has been recovered. I will continue to apprise the chief minister about this situation,” he added.

More From Pakistan:

Pompeo seeks exceptions to WHO funding ban for seven countries including Pakistan

Pompeo seeks exceptions to WHO funding ban for seven countries including Pakistan
Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs

Online businesses in Sindh to resume operations from today under new SOPs
British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention

British Pakistani Christian leaders condemn MSR's unlawful arrest, detention
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission
Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown

Parliamentary committee on coronavirus to discuss economic impact of lockdown
Inquiry commission on sugar traces 50,000 unregistered buyers

Inquiry commission on sugar traces 50,000 unregistered buyers
Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals

Patients at Karachi field hospital complain of poor sanitary conditions, delay in meals
80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt

80% of Punjab mosques found violating accord signed with govt
Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

Coronavirus updates, April 27: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo

Pakistani peacekeepers rescue more than 2,000 after floods hit Democratic Republic of Congo
Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Asad Umar says COVID-19 spread has slowed down, rise in cases seen due to higher testing capacity

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Whopping rise in Pakistan's coronavirus cases reported on second day of Ramadan

Latest

view all