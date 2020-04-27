Land worth Rs80mn recovered from grabbers on CM Buzdar's orders

Photo: File

OKARA: District authorities on Sunday recovered land, occupied illegally for the past 20 years and worth Rs80 million, in the Debalpur area of Punjab on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

The issue had been highlighted by a PTI leader during one of the visits of the chief minister to the area where he was apprised about the situation earlier this year.

Taking notice of the illegal activity, Buzdar issued directives to the local administration, under which Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali took action to retrieve the land.

Assistant Commissioner Debalpur Khalid Abbas said he was instructed by top officials to take necessary action against the grabbers. “21 acres of land from Shergarh and other adjoining areas were recovered from Ali Riaz Kirmani,” Abbas said.

He added that of the 21 acres, nine acres were being used to harvest wheat.

When contacted, PTI leader Syed Abbas Raza Rizvi said he was thankful to the chief minister and Prime Minister Imran Khan for recovering the land that he had pointed out.

He also thanked the district administration and the deputy commissioners for working swiftly and recovering the land.

“I will continue to raise my voice against land grabbing,” he said. “These lands should be used for the benefit of the public.”

“No matter how powerful a person is, they are not above the law. I will not sit quietly until each piece of land has been recovered. I will continue to apprise the chief minister about this situation,” he added.