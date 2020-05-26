Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato has always been an advocate for inclusivity and rights for the marginalized and recently the singer wore her heart on the sleeve on an Instagram live with Alok Vaid-Menon.

During their chat, Demi touched upon the limited choices presented to a large number of communities, and how their identities are stifled, vigorously.

“There are so many differences in the human race, why are we given only two options?" She began by stating. “I’m Hispanic, but I’m white-passing, so I’m like… what is my responsibility as an ally? I learned that I have to put my fears aside and speak up for all of the people of colour that I love, that I don’t know, and the people that are being treated poorly and abused and killed” the singer pointed out.

She also asserted upon the increased need for the big population to educate themselves about fractions of society and their rights as humans. “I need to put my fears aside. I just didn’t want anyone to question my intentions because I am white-passing. I'm going to educate myself and I'm gonna be an ally, and I think people need to do the same with the trans community.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez heartbroken after wedding postponed due to COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez heartbroken after wedding postponed due to COVID-19
Ben Affleck returning as Batman?

Ben Affleck returning as Batman?
Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff

Kevin Hart hid the pain from brutal car crash in front of hospital staff
Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role
Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Chris Evans rejected 'Captain America' multiple times due debilitating fear

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting
Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle's wedding dress was disapproved by Queen Elizabeth II
Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak

Hareem Farooq keeps birthday celebrations simple due to COVID-19 outbreak
Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos

Princess Diana's ways of charming the public through her photos
Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack
'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air

'Ertuğrul': Hyped Pakistani fans asked to sit tight as more episode get ready to air
Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas pens down heartfelt note for Priyanka Chopra

Latest

view all