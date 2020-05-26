Demi Lovato rallies to support the rights of the trans community

Demi Lovato has always been an advocate for inclusivity and rights for the marginalized and recently the singer wore her heart on the sleeve on an Instagram live with Alok Vaid-Menon.



During their chat, Demi touched upon the limited choices presented to a large number of communities, and how their identities are stifled, vigorously.

“There are so many differences in the human race, why are we given only two options?" She began by stating. “I’m Hispanic, but I’m white-passing, so I’m like… what is my responsibility as an ally? I learned that I have to put my fears aside and speak up for all of the people of colour that I love, that I don’t know, and the people that are being treated poorly and abused and killed” the singer pointed out.

She also asserted upon the increased need for the big population to educate themselves about fractions of society and their rights as humans. “I need to put my fears aside. I just didn’t want anyone to question my intentions because I am white-passing. I'm going to educate myself and I'm gonna be an ally, and I think people need to do the same with the trans community.”