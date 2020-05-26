Kate Middleton feels 'exhausted, trapped and wheeled out' with her royal role

Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's departure may have been rosy for them, what was left back in the UK was an increase of workload for Prince William and Kate Middleton.

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are undeniably the center of attention amongst the royals ever since the Sussex pair severed ties, the pressure that was previously divided is now mounting on the frail shoulders of our beloved Catherine.

A friend of the duchess told Tatler magazine how, in spite of the brave and happy façade she is maintaining for the public, inside Kate can feel the walls closing in on her.

“Of course she’s smiling and dressing appropriately but she doesn’t want this. She feels exhausted and trapped. She’s working as hard as a top CEO, who has to be wheeled out all the time, without the benefits of boundaries and plenty of holidays,” says the friend.

They further explained how the duchess has a “stoic” personality and how she is “well-suited” to her role.

“She keeps her head down because the prize of being queen is so great. She models herself on the Queen and now speaks like the Queen.”

Kate has been frequently visiting the video conferencing platform Zoom, along with Prince William, offering support to the public and letting royal fans inside their quarantine routine. 

