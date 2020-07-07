Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Jul 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Luxury brand Hugo Boss places first sportswear order to Pakistani company

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 07, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, said: "Happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company." REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Files

ISLAMABAD: Germany's luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company, Prime Minister Imran Khan's aide on commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, said Tuesday.

"Happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, has placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani company," said Dawood, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry, and Investment, on Twitter.

"This achievement was due to the effort of PRGMEA for holding the 35th IAF Fashion Convention in Nov last year, in Lahore," he added, congratulating Ijaz Khokhar, the chief coordinator of the Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association.

The International Apparel Federation's (IAF) 35th World Fashion Convention was held in Lahore on November 12-13, 2019, in collaboration with Dutch industry association Modint.

German fashion house Hugo Boss is known around the world for its smart men’s suits. It manufactures clothing and accessories internationally and has various products, such as eveningwear, shoes, leather goods, eyewear, watches, perfumes, and children’s fashion.

It recently launched more casual and sportswear styles in order to attract younger people, making major investments in online products after its attempt to go upmarket failed some years ago.

More From Business:

PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide

PM Imran calls for global joint strategy to 'soften the impact' on labourers worldwide
Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Nation remembers Abdul Sattar Edhi on fourth death anniversary

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Educational institutions to reopen in first week of September: sources

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh

Ali Zaidi making Uzair Baloch JIT report ‘controversial’ to favour accused: CM Sindh
PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs

PM Imran will not spare anyone involved, says Haleem Sheikh on JITs
DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi

DSP martyred, two constables injured during police encounter in Swabi
Pakistan utilising less than 42% of its testing capacity, reveals NHSRC data

Pakistan utilising less than 42% of its testing capacity, reveals NHSRC data
Shireen Mazari says domestic violence bill to be tabled in NA today

Shireen Mazari says domestic violence bill to be tabled in NA today
Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots

Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots
Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom

Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Wani remembered on fourth anniversary of martyrdom
Trade deficit registers 27% decline during FY2019-20

Trade deficit registers 27% decline during FY2019-20
MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan

MSR property case does not fall under NAB's legal purview, says Aitzaz Ahsan

Latest

view all