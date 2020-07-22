Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jul 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Hafeez Shaikh removed from National Finance Commission

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been removed from the National Finance Commission. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The government has removed Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the National Finance Commission (NFC), it emerged on Wednesday.

A notification in this regard was submitted by Attorney General Khalid Javed to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) during the hearing of a plea filed by PML-N’s Khurram Dastgir challenging the formation of the new commission by President Arif Alvi in May.

During the hearing today, the attorney general told the court that the notification which was being challenged had already been taken back by the government and a new one had been issued in its place.

“We have already issued a new notification which nullifies the previous one,” Javed told the court. “According to the new notification, Hafeez Shaikh is not part of the commission.”

“I also had issues with the last NFC notification,” he said, adding that the court should declare Dastagir’s petition as null and void.

To this, PML-N MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha responded by saying that their objection was to the NFC being formed without consulting them. “It is our victory that we got the government to work according to the Constitution,” he noted.

The court after hearing the arguments wrapped up the appeal.

On May 12, President Alvi had finalised the 10th NFC award which would decide the share of financial resources earmarked for provinces.

A notification issued in this regard had said Federal Finance Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch would serve as an expert for the commission, while Shaikh would preside over the commission’s functions in the absence of a finance minister.

On May 28, Dastagir had challenged the formation of the new commission in IHC. A month later on June 24, the Balochistan High Court had declared President Alvi's notification regarding the constitution of the commission as null and void and declared that the members’ appointment was not in accordance with the Constitution.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi's red zones on high alert over terror threats

Karachi's red zones on high alert over terror threats
China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy

China provided $15mn aid to Pakistan to fight COVID-19: envoy
At least 20 injured as blast rips through market in KP's Parachinar

At least 20 injured as blast rips through market in KP's Parachinar
Eid ul Adha 2020: Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid

Eid ul Adha 2020: Govt announces three-day holiday on Eid
PBC terms SC verdict on Paragon Housing Society case a 'historic judgement'

PBC terms SC verdict on Paragon Housing Society case a 'historic judgement'
Job opportunities being created for Pakistanis in UAE: Zulfi Bukhari

Job opportunities being created for Pakistanis in UAE: Zulfi Bukhari
Bilawal accuses PM Imran of trying to give NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Bilawal accuses PM Imran of trying to give NRO to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Punjab Assembly passes Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill

Punjab Assembly passes Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill
Doctors, nurses on COVID-19 duty face salary delay at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

Doctors, nurses on COVID-19 duty face salary delay at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital
UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan on Monday

UNGA President-elect Volkan Bozkir to arrive in Pakistan on Monday
LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail till August 17

LHC extends Shehbaz Sharif's interim bail till August 17
PML-N leader seeks legislation on textbooks inculcating manners to children

PML-N leader seeks legislation on textbooks inculcating manners to children

Latest

view all